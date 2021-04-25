Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

HPE opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

