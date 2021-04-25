Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $174,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

