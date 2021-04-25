Revain (REV) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $5.20 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.55 or 0.07772247 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

