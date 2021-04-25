Reviewing Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) & DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Japan Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DeNA and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA N/A N/A N/A Japan Airlines -19.03% -14.98% -8.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeNA and Japan Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.12 billion 2.62 -$452.33 million ($3.24) -6.20 Japan Airlines $12.98 billion 0.53 $491.34 million N/A N/A

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA.

Volatility & Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DeNA and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Japan Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Japan Airlines beats DeNA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; and DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; and Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones. Additionally, the company offers Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohama DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. DeNA Co., Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 241 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

