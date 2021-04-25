Reviewing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $283.06 million 0.58 $10.89 million N/A N/A Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 12.59% 24.58% 3.62% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Security National Financial and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50

Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Lufax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

