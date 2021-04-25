REVV Price Reaches $0.21 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. REVV has a market cap of $58.86 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.34 or 0.07991004 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

