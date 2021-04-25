Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce sales of $763.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.50 million and the lowest is $752.40 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $730.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million.

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

