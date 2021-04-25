Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 79,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.