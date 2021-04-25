Richard Joseph Marcogliese Acquires 5,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.35. 3,326,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,057. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.76.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.22%.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

