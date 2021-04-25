Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $214,090.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $50.99 or 0.00102901 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $214,090.00 and $37,678.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.01039924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.31 or 1.00427605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00636203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

