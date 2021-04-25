Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00056103 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

