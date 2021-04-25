Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 393,436 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $31,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders have sold a total of 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Shares of TDOC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.