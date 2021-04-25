Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,199 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Roche by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 138,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 270,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $1.2782 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

