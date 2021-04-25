Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $47.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

