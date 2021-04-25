Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 217.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

