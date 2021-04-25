Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $31.61 Million in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 897,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,610,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.56% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Model N by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

