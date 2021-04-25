Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

