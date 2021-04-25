Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 6,060 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Avalara worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avalara by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

