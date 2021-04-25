Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.75% of The Pennant Group worth $36,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,546,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 160.81 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.