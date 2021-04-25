Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Rogers worth $34,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $875,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rogers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

