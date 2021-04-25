Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 14,834 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.61% of CMC Materials worth $31,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CMC Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $187.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.11.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

