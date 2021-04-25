Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 21,199 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Inogen worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,836. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

