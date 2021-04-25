Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 27,432 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Calavo Growers worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

