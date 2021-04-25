Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 46,731 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,731 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of Phreesia worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,717 shares of company stock worth $11,543,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

