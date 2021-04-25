RMPL (RMPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One RMPL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $650,856.06 and approximately $19.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00064032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00706164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.72 or 0.07807958 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

