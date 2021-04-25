ROAD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,211.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. ROAD has a market cap of $300,673.81 and approximately $31,211.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROAD has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00273627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.17 or 0.01051823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00650631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,965.54 or 0.99779849 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00022947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

