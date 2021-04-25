Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $114.02 and a 52-week high of $242.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.97.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

