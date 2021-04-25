Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 22,696 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 9,023,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,423,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.