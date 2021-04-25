Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 634 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

