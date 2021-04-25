Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 7,444 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.40. 7,107,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

