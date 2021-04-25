Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.56. 4,559,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

