Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $234.58. 2,137,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

