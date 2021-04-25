Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.50 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. 1,117,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

