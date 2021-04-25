Rockland Trust Co. Has $12.32 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.57. 15,341,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,475,086. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

