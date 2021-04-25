Rockland Trust Co. Has $23.13 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 80,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 132,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

