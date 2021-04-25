Rockland Trust Co. Has $30.59 Million Stock Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 585,795 shares during the period. Pangaea Logistics Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 21.22% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $30,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,126,691 shares of company stock worth $3,458,955. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 2,954,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.