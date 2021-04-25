Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 6,193,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,960. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

