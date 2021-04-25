Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

