Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,205,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

