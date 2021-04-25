Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 1,505 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.