Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.55. 6,763,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

