Rockland Trust Co. Sells 10,257 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,031,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

