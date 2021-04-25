Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,463 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,971. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

