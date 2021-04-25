Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,857 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.09. 1,210,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.24 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

