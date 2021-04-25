Rockland Trust Co. Sells 227 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $813.17. The company had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

