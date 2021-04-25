Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,514 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. 7,142,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

