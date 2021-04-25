Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.14% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.84. 225,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average of $204.84. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

