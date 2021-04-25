Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 224.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

