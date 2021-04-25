Rope ($ROPE) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $49.47 or 0.00096103 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $14,774.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.