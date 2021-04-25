Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 3,330 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 3.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Booking worth $190,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,368.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,119.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.